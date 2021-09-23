Tom DeLonge Says His Friendship With Mark Hoppus Is “Completely Repaired”

Home News Skyler Graham September 23rd, 2021 - 6:57 PM

Good news, pop-punk fans. The men of Blink-182 are on good terms again.

According to an article from Loudwire, original lead singer Tom DeLonge and singer-bassist Mark Hoppus are speaking again, after years of having a tense relationship following DeLonge’s departure from the band. After he left the band in 2015, he was replaced with Alkaline Trio’s Matt Skiba, who was then featured on the band’s 2019 album, Nine.

Though this split in the band damaged their relationship, it didn’t destroy it. When DeLonge called Hoppus about signing papers for his divorce, he learned that the bassist had been battling cancer. Prior to this call, he wasn’t aware of Hoppus’ diagnosis — the two only spoke every few months.

Hoppus, who was diagnosed with lymphoma, finished chemotherapy earlier this month. It was extremely difficult, he admitted, but he is now in recovery.

And, so is their relationship.

After realizing what his ex-bandmate was going through, DeLonge acknowledged that their friendship was far more important than his ego or entertainment politics. Although no one would wish this illness upon anyone, the honesty and vulnerability it warrants opened up communication between the two band members.

Since learning of his diagnosis, DeLonge has been updating fans about Hoppus’ treatment on Instagram. In addition to providing public updates, DeLonge of course provided private support, encouraging his friend to “fuck as many things as possible” now that he’s recovering.

Although DeLonge is no longer with Blink, his band Angels and Airwaves, which formed in 2005, has been growing and is releasing an album on Sep. 24. The Blink of today will move forward — with new members and new challenges — and the Blink of the past will grow stronger as DeLonge and Hoppus’ relationship does as well.

Photo credit: Marv Watson