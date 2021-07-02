Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 Gives Cancer Update

Home News Krista Marple July 2nd, 2021 - 6:47 PM

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus recently announced that he has been diagnosed with cancer and while the type of cancer is still unknown, he has been undergoing chemo therapy for the last few months. A few days after the initial announcement, Hoppus took to his livestream to give an update on his current situation.

The Blink-182 frontman was hosting a Blink-182-themed Bingo on Twitch called Blinko. During that, a viewer had asked Hoppus how he has feeling where he responded by stating, “I feel much better than yesterday. Yesterday was hellish for me. And I woke up today feeling better, and I went for a walk, and I had a decent breakfast, and I haven’t felt like I was going to throw up today. So we’ll take it as a win.”

As the livestream progressed, more fans asked questions regarding his cancer diagnosis and more specifically, how chemotherapy was going for him. He replied, “Is chemo going ok? It’s going good, I hope. I mean, it’s making me sick. I will say though, that this round of chemo I feel better than I have before. The only thing is that this round I’ve been more nauseous, which I don’t like.”

He elaborated on how there are days where he doesn’t feel well enough to get off the couch or leave his house in general. Despite how he feels each day, he is still unable to participate in normal extracurricular activities such as going to a baseball game or hanging out with friends. “My white blood cell count is way too low for me to go out, so I am stuck trying to get better. That’s alright, I’ll take it.”

Hoppus broke the news about his cancer diagnosis on June 23 when he posted a statement on his instagram story. “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and friends to get through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive.”

Along with the post, he shared a photo of himself in the hospital with the caption, “Yes hello. Once cancer treatment, please,” which was later deleted. The photo was screenshotted by fans, most of which have written heartfelt messages on their social media pages regarding Hoppus’ diagnosis. Because of the impact Hoppus has had on many, there has been an outpouring of support from fans and friends of Hoppus since the news first broke. Alex Gaskarth, frontman of All Time Low and Hoppus’ fellow Simple Creatures bandmate, took to his Twitter account to lighten the mood from Hoppus’ post on twitter. Gaskarth replied to him by including a heart emoji with the words, “do you have a moment to talk about hyperspace tracking” to follow.

