Mark Hoppus’ Chemotherapy “Did The Trick”

Blink-182 fans can rejoice as beloved founder and co-frontman Mark Hoppus appears to be responding well to his chemotherapy treatment according to his former bandmate Tom DeLonge. DeLonge shared a screenshot of a text conversation they shared on Instagram, where Hoppus stated that he has no more treatments planned and that his doctor believes that “chemo did the trick.”

In true Blink-182 fashion DeLonge responded to Hoppus’ text with the band’s sense of crude humor, telling the bassist “Time for LIVING… u need to fuck as many things as possible. Shoes, gopher holes, golfers, anything you can catch.” The two reconnected last month for a podcast where they discussed DeLonge’s UFO research and a scrapped music video idea that film director M. Nigh Shymalan was tapped to direct.

Back in June Hoppus revealed that he was diagnosed with 4-A diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, which his mother had also previously contracted and beat. In July the performer revealed that he had one more month of treatment to go, telling fans “Is chemo going ok? It’s going good, I hope. I mean, it’s making me sick. I will say though, that this round of chemo I feel better than I have before. The only thing is that this round I’ve been more nauseous, which I don’t like.”

Since DeLonge’s exit from the outfit in 2015, Blink-182 recruited Alkaline Trio frontman Matt Skiba to fill in for the former guitarist’s role in the pop punk group. Skiba has since recorded two albums with the band, California and Nine.

