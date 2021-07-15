Mark Hoppus Reveals The Type of Cancer He Has, Is in Stage Four

Home News Leanne Rubinstein July 15th, 2021 - 7:11 PM

During a recent Twitch stream, Mark Hoppus of American rock band Blink-182 went into further detail about his recent cancer diagnosis, according to Loudwire. He had initially been diagnosed back in April, and during a Q+A session earlier this week he revealed the type and stage his cancer has taken the form of.

Hoppus stated that he has been battling stage 4-A Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, which he explained to be the same type of cancer that his mother previously battled and survived.

He compared the experience of the first round of chemotherapy to that of a “zombie being electrocuted by a fence or taser.” The second had brought a weakness that felt like having the flu, and the third brought nausea and sickness.

During the Q+A, the musician stated, “”It’s entered enough parts of my body that I’m stage 4, which is, I think the highest that it goes.” He continued, “Let me tell you something that is real, and it absolutely sucks — a side effect of the chemotherapy is you get something called ‘chemo brain.’ And for me, I forget things that I just should have on call like people’s names, song titles, anything.” The full Twitch stream can be viewed below.

Hoppus explained that he will be taking a sort of “test” this week to determine if he would continue with the chemo treatments or search out alternative options.

Blink-182 is expected to release a new album later this year with collaborations from Grimes, Pharrell and Lil Uzi Vert. Their most recent release was 2019’s studio album Nine.

Photo credit: Marv Watson