Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Blink-182 frontman, Mark Hoppus, has revealed his ongoing battle with cancer via social media. A Tweet from the artist begins, “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer.” He continues, “It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive.” It is unclear now what form of cancer Hoppus has been diagnosed with.

Hoppus originally shared the news in a now-deleted Instagram story, which shows the musician in a doctor’s office undergoing medical treatment. The photo was captioned “Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please.”

A screenshot of the Instagram story was shared by a concerned fan, who captions the post “Thought @markhoppus from my favourite band @blink182 had been quiet on here recently and just seen on his Instagram that he is fighting cancer. This really is the worst news. Stay strong Mark and hope to see you back on stage soon!”

There’s been an outpouring of support for Hoppus coming from friends and fans alike, including All Time Low’s Alex Gaskarth, Lil Aaron and Best Coast. Best Coast’s official Twitter account responds to Hoppus’ Twitter announcement with “Stay strong mark,” followed by several heart emojis.

A fan of Hoppus who is also currently fighting brain cancer shared a photo of his surgery scars in response to the artist’s announcement, saying “I have listened to ya all since ya started. And am there as well as I have been fighting brain cancer since finding out in February and surgery for my bday present may 3rd. Taking it like a 2nd chance of life melting my glass. Peace on and take care.”

