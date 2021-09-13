Every Time I Die Share Lyrics Video For Rage Filled New Song “Planet Shit”

Home News Casey Melnick September 13th, 2021 - 5:31 PM

American metalcore band Every Time I Die released a new track today from their upcoming ninth studio album Radical, which is scheduled to drop October 22 via Epitaph. “Planet Shit” is a powerful metal anthem that features intense instrumentation and incredibly blunt songwriting alluding to social inequity.

Produced and engineered by Will Putney, this four minute track is the embodiment of raw and direct energy. Instrumentally, the song is highly technical and precise. A hyper-sonic riff is accompanied by impressive guitar embellishments and a frenzied drum rhythm steers the song along at a blitzing pace. When combined with lead vocalist Keith Buckley’s screaming delivery, these elements create a frenzied type of controlled chaos.

Lyrically, the song features lyrics that are surprising candid. “I was just calling it like I was seeing it,” says Buckley about his songwriting for his band’s new track. Buckley’s abrasive lyrics don’t hold back at any point. He trades in a vagueness commonly found in Every Time I Die songs for a blistering and blunt literary guillotine that conveys images of blood, death and anger. The song immediately opens with Buckley screaming, “coming live from planet shit/our only hope was in a murdered kid.” The breakdown of the song features Buckley painfully shouting to his intended targets, labeling them as “monsters” and calling for their heads.

This track is the fifth teaser track from the band’s upcoming project following “Post-Boredom,” “AWOL,” “A Colossal Wreck” and “Desperate Pleasures.” Radical will be a 16-track album that deals with themes of humanity, decency, self-worth and spirituality in response to the political and social upheaval that is prevalent around today’s world. Calling their new record “hopeful and uplifting,” Buckley claims Radical’s songs are realistic in their approach. “I’m dealing with difficult matters this time that isn’t only personal for me but are also universal and more communal experiences,” says the vocalist.

Every Time I Die was originally formed in 1998 in Buffalo, New York. The band has released eight studio albums, with the latest coming in 2016. Low Teens showcases the band’s usual unbridled raw energy as well as a refreshingly new edginess.

Every Time I Die is notorious for their energetic and intense live performances. In July, Every Time I Die announced the return of their beloved annual “‘TID The Season” Holiday show. Last year, the show was converted into a live stream due to the pandemic. Earlier this month, Louder than Life announced that Every Time I Die and Memphis May have been added to the lineup in response to Red Fang, Helmet and Hyro The Hero dropping out.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz