Every Time I Die Rage On With New Song “AWOL”

Home News Aaron Grech February 1st, 2021 - 12:38 PM

Every Time I Die are keeping most details regarding their yet-to-be-titled ninth studio album under wraps, but they’ve been steadily releasing new singles throughout 2020. The band have now unveiled the project’s third single called “AWOL,” which is accompanied by an animated lyric video.

“AWOL” is two aggressive minutes of harsh hardcore, with heavy beatdowns nearly the entire runtime accompanied by harsh screams, distorted guitar chords and pure rage. The track’s lyrics appear to deal with a bad psychedelic trip or a near overdose, which is referenced by the first line “The state of your data’s got me astral projecting.” and the refrain “the death of us.”

This latest release follows the debut of “A Colossal Wreck” and “Desperate Pleasures,” which both came out two months ago. Earlier in 2020 the band released some recorded footage, which documented the making of this upcoming studio album. The only thing known about the project is that it’s slated for a 2021 release.

“While ‘Colossal Wreck’ looks around at the current state of the world and says ‘life is a punishment and only the worst of us thrive’ and, ‘Desperate Pleasures’ takes a more optimistic approach and renounces the nihilistic/accelerationist attitude of the voice that came before,” singer Keith Buckley said in a press release.

Every Time I Die recently covered Cave In during an appearance on Two Minutes to Late Night’s Greetings From Splitsville on January 29. The band also held a massive telethon extravaganza last month in honor of the Christmas season, which was accompanied by exclusive merch sales.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz