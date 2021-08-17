Every Time I Die Announces New Album Radical for October 2021 Release and Shares New Song “Post-Boredom”

Home News Alison Alber August 17th, 2021 - 1:38 PM

American hardcore band Every Time I Die shared some exciting news today when they revealed their upcoming album Radical. The record is set to hit the market via Epitaph records on October 22nd, just in time to rock their fan’s fall (and Halloween). The band also shared their new song off the album, “Post-Boredom.” Check out the video below.

The album is inspired by the turbulent last five years. Yet the record focuses on humanity, decency, self-worth and “a bit of spirituality more so than politics.“ Vocalist Keith Buckley says about the album, “I’m dealing with difficult matters this time that isn’t only personal for me but are also universal and more communal experiences.” Buckley continues, “The songs are realistic in that they acknowledge that things require a lot of work. But it’s ultimately a very hopeful and uplifting.”

The video starts with a midi version of the classic Nirvana song “Heart-Shaped Box,” all while the band sort of starts to assemble in a Buffalo strip mall. Almost like an origin story. The seeming frustration in Buckley’s performance is pretty relatable to most. It just fits so well with the whole thematic of the song. The song is hart hitting, just like fans are used to, but it still has the potential to grab the listener’s attention and to watch Buckley losing it behind shows how much he feels his song.

The inspiration behind the song is clear, “‘Post-Boredom’ was the first song I ever wrote that gave me the feeling of real Truth,” Buckley says. “I wasn’t hiding any secret confessions in metaphors, I was very much fed up with living an unfulfilling life and felt that I needed a death (either figuratively or literally) in order to have a fighting chance at finding new meaning.”

Radical Tracklist:

1. Dark Distance

2. Sly

3. Planet Shit

4. Post-Boredom

5. A Colossal Wreck

6. Desperate Pleasures

7. All This And War

8. Thing With Feathers

9. Hostile Architecture

10. AWOL

11. The Whip

12. White Void

13. Distress Rehearsal

14. sexsexsex

15. People Verses

16. We Go Together

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz