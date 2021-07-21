Every Time I Die Announces Winter 2021 ‘TID The Season Shows

Home News Alison Alber July 21st, 2021 - 6:38 PM

Metalcore band Every Time I Die have announced the return of their beloved annual Holiday shows “‘TID The Season.” The shows will be, once again, in the band hometown Buffalo, NY, at the Buffalo Riverworks on December 10th and 11th, according to Brooklyn Vegan. Because of the pandemic, the band wasn’t able to play the holiday show in person, but rather they decided to hold a live stream event instead. Who’s going to be on the lineup this year is not out yet, but over the years the band always picked a good selection of bands, in 2019 the line up featured bands like Against Me!, Cave In and The Damned Things.

The band is set to release their new album some time later this year, but they already shared three new songs so fans wouldn’t have to wait too long for new material by the band. In December 2020 the band shared their first two new songs in four years,“A Colossal Wreck” and “Desperate Pleasure.” In February this year, they shared their third song “AWOL.” Exact details about the upcoming aren’t known at this point. The band is also part of Two Minutes To Late Night’s live stream series, Greetings from Splitsville. In the show the band covers Cave In’s songs and vice versa. Episode one of the show streamed in January and was then shared in April. The covers are also available as EP but only on Bandcamp’s Fee-free Friday event.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz