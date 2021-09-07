Every Time I Die Added To Louder Than Life 2021 Lineup

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 7th, 2021 - 7:53 PM

Louder Than Life has been updating their lineup in the last couple of days, the latest development being that Every Time I Die has been added to the lineup. Alongside Every Time I Die, Memphis May is also being added to their lineup, although it is unclear what days they will be performing. These changes come as Red Fang, Helmet and Hyro The Hero drop out of the lineup as announced on the festival’s Instagram.

As announced with the official lineup schedule, Every Time I Die playing The Disruptor Stage on Sunday September 26 and Memphis May is playing on Thursday September 23 at the same stage.

Photo Credit Boston May Schulz