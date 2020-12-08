Every Time I Die Return with First New Songs in Four Years “A Colossal Wreck” and “Desperate Pleasures”

Home News Aaron Grech December 8th, 2020 - 4:39 PM

Metalcore outfit Every Time I Die are back with their first new songs in four years called “A Colossal Wreck” and Desperate Pleasures,” which will be featured on the band’s upcoming studio album. Although further details for the upcoming record have not been announced, these songs were produced and mixed by Will Putney, who has worked with Body Count, Kublai Khan and The Ghost Inside.

“A Colossal Wreck” is two and a half minutes of pure aggression, with intense shouted vocals and pounding riffs that blaze through the entire song. The track’s lyrics which include “give it all back to the animals” express disdain for humanity and self-loathing, that is further driven by the hard hitting breakdowns at the end of the song.

“Desperate Pleasures” is a slower track, opening up with more brooding riffs and gentler vocals that gradually build up into an explosion of riffs and drums. The dichotomy between clean and shouted vocals create an interesting contrast, perfectly capturing discontent and confusion.

“While ‘Colossal Wreck’ looks around at the current state of the world and says ‘life is a punishment and only the worst of us thrive’ and, ‘Desperate Pleasures’ takes a more optimistic approach and renounces the nihilistic/accelerationist attitude of the voice that came before,” the band’s vocalist Keith Buckley stated in a press release.

Every Time I Die will be hosting a Telethon Extravaganza stream on December 19, with tickets available here. The band documented the making of their upcoming studio album with a series of studio videos back in March.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz