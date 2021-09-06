Miley Cyrus Covers Janis Joplin’s “Maybe” Live At BottleRock

Home News Jerry Morales September 6th, 2021 - 8:40 PM

According to Stereogum, American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus has performed a cover of music legend Janis Joplin’s “Maybe” during her set at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival. Cyrus offers a more rock-inspired version compared to Joplin’s original take.

Joplin’s soulful and emotive performance of her 1969 recording displays strong sentiments of wanting her loved one to return to her. The track was featured in her solo debut album, I Got Dem Ol’ Kozmic Blues Again Mama! Meanwhile, Cyrus’ raspy voice drove the electric guitar heavy instrumental. Joplin is essentially asking her lover to come back. In turn, Cyrus commands her lover to return.

“This song, to me, relates to the changes that I’ve been experiencing in my life,” said Cyrus before performing the song. Cyrus also referenced the wildfires that burned down her home in Malibu in the song’s introduction.

“Maybe” was originally released in December 1957 and its songwriting credits were given to record label owner George Goldner and songwriter Richard Barnett. Janis’ cover drove the song’s popularity and would ultimately be covered by American female vocal group The Three Degrees and American pop girl group The Shangri-Las.

Cyrus has additionally been covering different songs in her festival sets. In Lollapalooza, the singer performed a cover of the Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind.” During a Las Vegas performance, she sang the Cocteau Twins’ “Heaven or Las Vegas.” Cyrus was also joined by multiple musicians for her cover of Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters” for the 30th anniversary of their Black Album box set.