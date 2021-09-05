Guns N Roses BottleRock Set Cut Short Due To 10PM Curfew

Home News Aaron Grech September 5th, 2021 - 7:47 PM

BottleRock in Napa Valley kicked off this year with a ton of notable performers, most notably Foo Fighters, Stevie Nicks and Guns N’ Roses, who closed out the festival. Guns N’ Roses conclusion was cut-short during the middle of their hit “Paradise City” however, as the band went over Napa’s strict 10:00 p.m. curfew, which caused organizers to pull the plug.

The Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl joined the band during this closing track, which the band the band was able to get halfway through before the cutoff. Fans were luckily able to save the conclusion, as they shouted alongside Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose for the duration of the song’s runtime.

Grohl’s history with Guns N’ Roses dates back to the 1990s, when he served as the drummer for Nirvana. Nirvana’s frontman Kurt Cobain was a vocal critic of the outfit, and refused to tour with the band prior to a confrontation at the 1992 VMA awards. Despite the initial animosity between these two superstar groups, Rose eventually developed a relationship with Grohl, who leant the Guns N’ Roses singer a throne he had previously used on tour.

Guns N’ Roses have been active as of late, releasing the reimagined 2008 Chinese Democracy track “ABSURD” and a cover of The Stooges’ “I Wanna Be Your Dog” last month. Grohl has been keeping busy as well, enlisting his daughter for help with a cover of X’s “Nausea,” which originally appeared on the 1980 studio album Los Angeles. Grohl also teamed up with The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger for “Easy Sleazy.”