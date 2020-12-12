Chris Cornell’s Final Studio Album No One Sings Like You Anymore with Covers Of John Lennon, Janis Joplin, Prince and More is Surprise-Released

Home News Maia Anderson December 12th, 2020 - 1:08 AM

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

Chris Cornell’s final studio album, No One Sings Like You Anymore, was released on Dec. 11 by his estate. The album is filled with covers he recorded before his death in 2017.

Cornell selected the songs on the album to celebrate artists and songs that inspired him, according to a press release. Vicky Cornell, his widow, and their children Toni and Christopher released the album on behalf of his estate. It was recorded in 2016 and is Cornell’s last fully completed studio album.

“This album is so special because it is a complete work of art that Chris created from start to finish. His choice of covers provides a personal look into his favorite artists and the songs that touched him. He couldn’t wait to release it,” said Vicky Cornell in a news release. “All of us could use his voice to help heal and lift us this year, especially during the holiday season. I am so proud of him and this stunning record, which to me illustrates why he will always be beloved, honored, and one the greatest voices of our time.”

The album features renditions of John Lennon’s “Watching The Wheels,” Electric Light Orchestra’s “Showdown,” Janis Joplin’s “Get It While You Can,” and Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U.” A cover of Guns N’ Roses’ “Patience,” which was released on Cornell’s birthday this year, will also be on the album. That song earned him his first solo Billboard Number 1 on the mainstream rock songs chart. It was also pressed onto an RSD First 7” vinyl along with his Prince cover, which he performed live on SiriusXM, for a special Record Store Black Friday release.

His cover of “Patience” takes the classic, acoustic-guitar track and puts a theatrical spin on it with a new guitar melody, percussive elements and some electric sounds, adding a more in-depth production than the original.

In his cover of Lennon’s “Watching The Wheels,” which appeared on his 1980 album Double Fantasy, he takes a more simplistic approach, playing a simple acoustic guitar melody and adding an upbeat drum rhythm while remaining faithful to Lennon’s original melody.

A vinyl version of the album is set to be released March 19, 2021. All the instruments on the album were played by Cornell and Brendan O’Brien, who also produced and mixed the album.

Cornell, best known as the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist for rock band Soundgarden, Audioslave and and tribute supergroup Temple of the Dog, died of suicide by hanging in 2017.

In August, it was announced that a biopic focusing on Cornell’s final days is in the works, but his family has said that the project, called Black Days, is “not sanctioned or approved by the estate.”

In September 2019, Cornell’s daughter, Toni Cornell, released her first original song “Far Away Places, which she wrote when she was 12. Chris Cornell produced the song in 2017.

No One Sings Like You Anymore Track List

Get It While You Can Jump Into The Fire Sad Sad City Patience Nothing Compares 2 U Watching The Wheels You Don’t Know Nothing About Love Showdown To Be Treated Rite Stay With Me Baby

Featured image: Raymond Flotat