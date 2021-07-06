Miley Cyrus Covers Cocteau Twins’ “Heaven or Las Vegas” in Las Vegas

Home News Alison Alber July 6th, 2021 - 4:13 PM

Miley Cyrus performed Cocteau Twins’ “Heaven or Las Vegas” live in Las Vegas on July 4th. Before starting the song, Cyrus talks about how after the pandemic and lockdowns, everyone just wants to have a good time. In the featured video below, Cyrus’ performance is displayed on the outside of the giant Resorts World casino in Las Vegas, according to pitchfork.com. Cyrus tells her fans, “Let’s hope you guys all like the set; it’s completely individualized for each of you individuals.”

In recent times, Cyrus focused a lot on covering classics like Dolly Partons “Jolene,” Hole’s “Doll Parts,” or Nine Inch Nails “Head Like a Hole” for the Netflix show Black Mirror. It seems like fans noticed her notion to cover songs, as she goes on later and tells the audience, “I saw that tweet that says stop doing covers, but somehow ‘Jolene’ was requested.” Cyrus then covers Cocteau Twins’ 90s song, “Heaven or Las Vegas.” She introduces the song as “a song that no one fucking knows, but you will after tonight.”

Miley Cyrus released another classic cover song just last month, “Nothing Else Matters,” originally by the metal band Metallica. Her version also features WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, and Chad Smith. Cyrus will be part of an upcoming cover album of Metallica’s classic Black Album. The charity album is called The Metallica Blacklist Album and features other guest artists like Slipknots Corey Taylor, Phoebe Bridgers, IDLES, Weezer and others.

In November 2020, Cyrus’ newest album Plastic Hearts was released, on which she also featured two live covers, “Zombie” by the Cranberries and “Heart of Glass” by Blondie. Cyrus will also perform on several upcoming festivals like the Music Midtown festival in September and Austin City Limits in October. She is also set to perform at the 30th anniversary of Lollapalooza in August this year.