Corey Taylor of Slipknot Says a “Selfish” Fan Probably Gave Him COVID

Home News Casey Melnick August 30th, 2021 - 10:44 AM

Slipknot lead singer Corey Taylor believes that a “selfish” fan is behind his recent bout with COVID-19. In a GalaxyCon video interview with a fan, Taylor answered questions about his health and his fight with the dangerous virus.

On August 20th, the lead singer revealed that he contracted COVID-19 at one of his summer solo shows. Taylor, who is vaccinated, immediately quarantined himself in a Denver hotel for a week until he tested negative. In a video message last week, Taylor revealed that despite feeling better, his bout with COVID-19 was the worst he’d ever been sick in his life.

Taylor’s wife, Alicia Dove, said in statement last week that had Taylor not been vaccinated, his fight with he virus would have lasted “much longer and been exponentially worse. She also implored wavering non-vaccinated fans to go ahead and get the vaccine.

Speaking with fan Billy D, Taylor announced that he has now tested negative and the worst is behind him. Taylor, who has been touring this summer in support of his solo debut album CMFT, expressed his disappointment in some careless fans that bypass precautionary measures. “I tried to keep my mask up the entire time,” said the singer.

Taylor mentioned that if a fan wasn’t vaccinated, he hoped that they would have the decency to mask up, socially distance and at least test negative before attending one of his shows. Taylor calls the fans who don’t take the necessary precautions “selfish people.”

“I think that’s what happened to me — somebody came to one of my shows and was in the audience sick and probably got several people sick, man.”

In July, the singer shared his thoughts on vaccine mandates in an interview. Taylor made it clear that while he is opposed to mandates, “if you’re going to put people at risk of getting sick, you shouldn’t want to go to a show.”

Taylor is an American singer, musician and songwriter. The lead singer of both Slipknot and Stone Sour, the singer is well regarded for his vocal range and powerful yet melodic voice. Taylor recently revealed that he only has three songs left to record for Slipknot’s upcoming album.

Taylor just wrapped up his solo tour and is due to hit the road again in September with Slipknot for Knotfest Iowa that is also set to feature Faith No More, Megadeth and Lamb of God. Earlier this month, Taylor and Slipknot announced that they will be traveling to South America in 2022 for the inaugural Knotfest Brasil and Knotfest Chile festivals.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado