After Recovering From COVID-19, Corey Taylor Has Three Slipknot Songs to Record

Corey Taylor, Slipknot’s frontman announces that he only has three songs left to record for the band’s upcoming album. The recently confirmed positive Taylor told fans at GalaxyCon that the former 2019 upcoming album, We Are Not Your Kind would have to be pushed back to 2022.

Corey Taylor shares his thoughts on how COVID effects him finishing the album: “I was actually supposed to finish my vocals this week. I got screwed, man, [by the COVID diagnosis]. I actually only have really three songs left to do. I’ve done all the other tracks because I’ve been doing ’em in between tours, just fucking hitting it.”

As of last month, Taylor hinted at “pit openers” that would be in We Are Not Your Kind. He also said, “It’s an expansion of where we were at on We Are Not Your Kind. This band has always prided itself on expanding boundaries, expanding our musical vision,” according to consequence.

An interview about Corey Taylor’s recovery and what he thinks about the new album:

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado