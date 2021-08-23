Corey Taylor Comments On Vaccine After COVID, “That Extra Little Bit Of Protection, It Definitely Helped Me Get Through It”

Home News Alison Alber August 23rd, 2021 - 8:59 PM

Just a few days after announcing his positive COVID test results, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor shared a new update with his fans via his social media. In his statement, the singer credited his vaccination for not being even sicker. He said that the vaccine was what helped him get over the brink, “I mean, it was the worst I’ve ever been sick in my life. Had I not been vaccinated I shudder to think how bad it would have been.” He continues to say, “But because I had that extra little bit of protection, it definitely helped me get through it.” You can check out the singer’s video announcement below.

Just a little update on how I’m recovering. Thanks so much to everyone who sent their best wishes and to friends and family who reached out. pic.twitter.com/haWwWZbdN3 — SHRED DJENT REDEMPTION (@CoreyTaylorRock) August 23, 2021

On August 20th, the singer initially shared the news of his positive test. Taylor had spoken out about the vaccine and vaccine mandates before, when he talked to Heavy Consequence, “there shouldn’t be a mandate, but guess what, man, if you’re going to put people at risk of getting sick, you shouldn’t want to go to a show. That’s common sense. And if you do put people at risk, then you’re a f**kin’ asshole.”

The singer just finished up his solo tour and is set to hit the road again next month with his band Slipknot. Their Knotfest Roadshow will kick off on September 25th with the band’s famous hometown festival Knotfest Iowa in Indianola, IA. The lineup includes other metal acts like, Bring Me The Horizon, Gojira, Lamb of God and more. The roadshow will conclude later on at the Knotfest Los Angeles on November 5th. The heavy metal band also announced new 2022 dates for their international shows in Chile and Brasil.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado