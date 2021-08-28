Baroness Added To Bonnaroo Lineup

Home News Aswath Viswanathan August 28th, 2021 - 3:40 PM

According to Bonnaroo, heavy metal group Baroness has been added to their 2021 lineup. Baroness will be performing Saturday, September 4 at 3:15pm at THAT TENT. Bonnaroo 2021 is set to take place from September 2 to September 5 in Manchester, TN, featuring headliners like Foo Fighters, Tame Impala, Tyler the Creator and Lana Del Rey.

✨JUST ADDED✨ We are excited to announce that Morgan Wade and Baroness will be joining us on The Farm this year! Catch Morgan Wade on Friday at 2:45pm at THIS TENT and Baroness on Saturday at 3:15pm at THAT TENT. pic.twitter.com/h5iqzA9eXV — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) August 26, 2021

Recently, Bonnaroo announced their new COVID-19 policy. Attendees of the festival will have to provide proof of vaccination, and people who are not vaccinated will have to provide a negative test that is less than 72 hours old. As the delta variant of COVID keeps spreading, multiple other festivals updated their policies, most recently Lollapalooza in July. In 2020, Bonnaroo, like all other festivals, was forced to cancel their shows due to COVID-19. And initially, Bonnaroo had announced their 2021 dates for June 17 to June 20, before ultimately postponing till September.

Last year, Baroness updated their fans on Instagram that they were working on new music “in the wilderness.” They have been writing music since the spring of 2020 and in September 2020, John Baizley stated that they had “just under 30 songs” written for their new album. This album has still yet to come out one year later.

Photo credit: Owen Ela