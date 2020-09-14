John Baizley Says Baroness Has “Just Under 30 Songs” Written for New Album

Home News Adam Benavides September 14th, 2020 - 4:52 PM

Baroness front man John Baizley recently said the hardcore metal band has nearly 30 songs completed for their next full-length studio album. Baizley made the comments during a recent appearance on the MetalSucks Quarantinecast podcast before the band performed a live stream concert of their previous studio album, Gold & Grey.

Discussing the new material Baizley said, “So at this moment I think we’ve written just under 30 songs, we have just under 30 songs started, and well over three hours worth of music to go through and refine and work on as a band now that we’ve individually all kinda done our things with it. It’s been really surprising and exciting.” Baizley then went on to explain how, despite the ongoing impact from the coronavirus pandemic, the band has found creative energies while in quarantine. “We’re writing music, better music, faster than we ever have in the past, so that’s been encouraging. At the same time, its also good to feel some encouragement about what we’re doing and to feel inspired. So [we’re] really putting our noses to the grindstone this year and keeping a low profile and just dedicating ourselves to writing something new and something great and something that feels genuine and unforced.”

Last summer, the band released their much-anticipated fifth studio album in the aforementioned Gold & Grey. The album release included the single “Throw Me An Anchor” in May and embarking on a seven-date acoustic record store tour. For the tour, the band played acoustic shows at various independent record stores across the Eastern U.S. while releasing a limited-edition orange and yellow-black marble vinyl of the album for the tour stops.

Baroness originally formed in 2003 in Savannah, Georgia and currently consists of Baizley (vocals, rhythm guitar, keyboard, percussion), Nick Jost (bass, keyboards), Gina Gleason (lead guitar, backing vocals) and Sebastian Thomas (drums).

Photo credit: Owen Ela