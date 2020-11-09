Baroness Is Tracking New Music

Home News Aaron Grech November 9th, 2020 - 2:14 PM

Heavy metal group Baroness are tracking new music according to an update posted by the band on Instagram, which states they are in “the wilderness” between Pennsylvania and New York. This new announcement follows a statement made by Baroness’ John Baizley back in September, who stated the group have “under 30 Songs” written for the new record.

As of press time the band does not yet have a release date, however their social media posts indicate that new music may be coming soon. “Seb in the control room (aka master bedroom) at our temporary residence, somewhere in the PA/NY wilderness. #newtunescomingsoon,” the group announced on Instagram.

According to The PRP, the band have been writing music for this upcoming project since spring, with Baizley noting that each band member has done something unique with the obver 3-hours of material the had written.

“We’re writing music, better music, faster than we ever have in the past, so that’s been encouraging. At the same time, its also good to feel some encouragement about what we’re doing and to feel inspired,” Baizley explained in September. “So [we’re] really putting our noses to the grindstone this year and keeping a low profile and just dedicating ourselves to writing something new and something great and something that feels genuine and unforced.”

The band played their 2019 studio album Gold & Grey in its entirety during a live stream earlier this year. This record was supported by the singles “Throw Me An Anchor” and “Cold Blooded Angels” and “Seasons.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela