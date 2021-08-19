The Skull Vocalist Eric Wagner Hospitalized with COVID Pneumonia

Home News Jerry Morales August 19th, 2021 - 8:57 PM

According to Brooklyn Vegan, The Skull vocalist Eric Wagner has been hospitalized with pneumonia following complications with COVID-19. In a Facebook post, the band revealed that Wagner was admitted to a hospital on August 16.

The Skull were initially set to embark on a late summer U.S. tour with American heavy metal band The Obsessed. However, earlier this month, the band took to social media to reveal that they were cancelling the tour due to concern over increasing cases of the delta variant of COVID-19 in the South. The post has since been deleted.

“Due to the ongoing and growing COVID situation sweeping the nation again, particularly in the South where we are currently, we The Skull, have opted to put the brakes on our current tour with The Obsessed,” the deleted post read. “We will reschedule as much as we can and tour again properly when things calm down. Thank you for understanding and please be safe out there.”

Following news of Wagner’s COVID-19 diagnosis, the band was forced to also cancel their appearance at Psycho Las Vegas 2021. Fortunately, the band did reveal that the rest of the members have tested negative for COVID-19.

American rock singer Scott “Wino” Weinrich and thrash metal band Vio-lence have also cancelled their appearances at Psycho Las Vegas. After implementing a mask policy at the festival, Wino pulled out of performing. Meanwhile, Vio-lence cited issues with COVID-19.

The Skull released their latest album, The Endless Road Turns Dark, in 2018.