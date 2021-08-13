Failure Are Working On A New Album

Home News Dylan Clark August 13th, 2021 - 8:42 PM

Alternative rock band Failure have announced that they are working on a new album. The announcement came via a post on the band’s official Instagram page.

The post includes a picture of a drum set and a mixing board in a studio, with the caption, “This went down today!! Failure Album 6.” The post implies that the band have at least begun studio sessions for the album, but it is unclear if it is in the writing process or tracking process. It is also unclear what direction the album will take sonically.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Failure (@failurebandig)

The new album will be Failure’s sixth in total, and their first since 2018’s In The Future Your Body Will Be The Furthest Thing From Your Mind. The album was a combination of three of the band’s EPs (In The Future, Your Body Will Be and The Furthest Thing) as well as some new songs.

The album will also be the first since drummer Kellii Scott was diagnosed with stage 1 colon cancer. He underwent surgery for the illness in July 2020.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Failure will contribute to an upcoming Fugazi cover album, along with La Dispute, Shai Hulud, Tsunami Bomb and more. The project, titled Silence Is A Dangerous Sound, is set for release this October via Ripcord Records.

Back in March, Paramore’s Hayley Williams shared via Instagram a cover of Failure’s 1996 song “The Nurse Who Loved Me.” Her performance is casual and acoustic, recorded as she waited for laundry to dry.

In July 2020, Failure released a cover of Depeche Mode’s classic song “Enjoy The Silence.” The cover was released to accompany a box set of the bands greatest hits from 1992-1996.

In October 2020, Failure singer Ken Andrews surprise-released a five song EP titled What’s Coming.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat