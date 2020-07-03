Failure Release Cover of Depeche Mode’s Iconic Hit “Enjoy The Silence”

Home News Paige Willis July 3rd, 2020 - 3:30 PM

Failure has released a new cover to accompany their box set of their hits from 1992-1996. The band was set to release box sets of their albums from the aforementioned years. Failure announced back in April however, that they were no longer able to release the box sets because of a manufacturing problem due to COVID-19.

Failure was also set to perform a few dates early this month, July, another cancellation for the band this year due to Coronavirus. The dates were supposed to go through Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York. Failure has let their fans know however, that they will be having a digital box set down load in place of the box sets that were supposed to be mailed out, and also for anyone else that would like to preorder now as well.

The cover that Failure did was of Depeche Mode’s song “Enjoy The Silence.” Depeche Mode is a synth pop British band from the 80s and early 90s. Their song “Enjoy The Silence,” was originally released in 1990 and won a Brit award the following year.

Originally the single is more of a synth pop song that became very popular and can still be heard on the radio today. Failure’s cover of the song took a different direction.

Vocally the song is very similar to the original single. Backup music is the main difference between this cover and the original song. In Failure’s version of the song, the lead guitar and heaviness of the drums is what steers their cover into a rock direction. The cover is similar in that it pays homage to the original by not rearranging the melody, but it is the background music where Failure made the single their own.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat