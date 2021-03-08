Watch Paramore’s Hayley Williams Give Failure’s “The Nurse Who Loved Me” An Acoustic Cover While Waiting for Laundry to Dry

Home News Danielle Joyner March 8th, 2021 - 3:09 PM

Hayley Williams, also known as rock band Paramore’s frontwoman released a cover of Failure’s “The Nurse Who Loved Me”. The track comes from Failure’s 1996 album, Fantastic Planet.

Williams took to Instagram with a video of the snippet and captioned the video “The sun is out, the laundry is drying so… one of my favorite songs of all time on one of my favorite albums ever. Go listen to the real thing — @failurebandig “The Nurse Who Loved Me.” Left my cringey ending in there bc thats showbiz baby.”

Check out the cover below.

Williams’ acoustic cover of the track sounds much like the original, from the vocals to the strums on the guitar. The original begins pretty slow and steady and picks up very little with the drums and electric guitar chords in the middle of the track.

“The Nurse Who Loved Me” was written by the band’s guitarist Greg Edwards and fellow bandmate and songwriter, Ken Andrews. The track was initially written and released in 1996.

In October 2020, Andrews surprise-released a solo EP titled What’s Coming. He also shared his single “Sword and Shield” following the drop of his project. The song was accompanied by a music video which had a heavy anti-Trump storyline.

In 2018, Failure released their album In The Future Your Body Will Be The Furthest Thing From Your Mind after PledgeMusic, a fundraising platform, filed for bankruptcy. Because of the PledgeMusic’s bankruptcy suit, the band was unable to fulfill orders of the band’s physical album.

Aside from her recent cover, Williams has also made headlines after she revealed that she plans to create a new Paramore album. She shared that she had several unused solo songs which she recorded, but she has no real interest in creating another solo album.

Williams also released her solo project Flowers for Vases/ Descansos last month. The artist did not release any singles on the track and release the entire project at once.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi