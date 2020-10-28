Ken Andrews of Failure Surprise Releases Solo EP What’s Coming and Rebukes Trump in New Video for “Sword and Shield”

Home News Aaron Grech October 28th, 2020 - 10:47 PM

Ken Andrews of Failure has surprise a new five song solo EP called What’s Coming, and has released a new song called “Sword and Shield.” The vinyl is currently available here.

“Sword and Shield” has a music video directed by Andrews, which stars David Dastmalchian. This video is a hard rebuke of U.S. President Donald Trump, opening with a shot of a MAGA drum kit, with Dastmalchian lip synching to the song dressed as Trump. The song is a nostalgic alternative rock track, with moody guitars, solemn vocals and gritty melodies.

Andrews confirmed that Failure’s drummer Kellii Scott was recovering from cancer surgery back in July, however the cancer was detected early and she is receiving frequent check ups. He mixed the latest In Parallel EP called Fashioner.

Failure was unable to release their 2018 project In The Future Your Body Will Be The Furthest Thing From Your Mind, due to issues with the fundraising platform PledgeMusic. PledgeMusic filed for bankruptcy after reportedly owing the artists on its platform $3 million, with a bank-appointed receiver stating that artists are unlikely to see refunds from the service, as it was $7.4 million in debt when it entered liquidation. The group had to delay a boxset release due to the COVID-19 pandemic and were forced to cancel their tour this year.

“Though each of the first three parts stood well on its own, together they work even better, and the majority of the album flows quickly and nicely,” mxdwn reviewer Caitlin Willis explained. “One thing that does stand in the way of the album being completely seamless however is the placement of the last four songs. The EPs all follow the same formula, while the last part doesn’t follow the mold.”

What’s Coming track list

1. Sword and Shield

2. What’s Coming

3. Crow’s Eye

4. Too Many Thoughts

5. How Will You Know

Photo Credit: Marv Watson