Failure Frontman Ken Andrews Confirms Drummer Kellii Scott Is Recovering from Cancer Surgery

Failure drummer, Kellii Scott, revealed earlier this year he had been diagnosed with stage 1 colon cancer. The band’s frontman, Ken Andrews, confirmed this week that Scott is recovering well from surgery. Scott had announced several weeks ago via social media that he is now cancer free.

Andrews confirmed Scott’s good health in an episode of his “Mining for Thunder” Youtube series. The segment also had Andrews confirming there have been no other reported health issues within the band.

“Everyone is still really healthy in my circle, and I’m happy to report that Kellii Scott, the drummer of my band Failure, is totally recovering well from his cancer surgery,” Andrews said. “So in my world, everything is very upside down with schedules and what we can do, but we’re all healthy so that’s the main thing.”

Scott needed two surgeries in order to eradicate the cancer, the surgeries taking place within six days of each other. Scott detailed his recovery from the surgeries in a Facebook post shared on Instagram, delivering the good news to fans.

“I recently had my second surgery and it went without a hitch,” Scott said. “Let me back up to the third day where I must interject a bit of info I received that is the most important fact of all, my biopsy found me completely CANCER FREE!!! Yes, the surgery removed every bit of cancer and because it was detected early it did not have the opportunity to spread.”

Prior to his first surgery, Scott had posted on social media about how he came to discover the cancer. Scott emphasized he only knew due to regular screenings and checkups, telling fans to take an active role in personal health.

“I was fortunate that this was found early but it did not find itself,” Scott said. “I have regular check ups and screenings. Take an active role in your health. Wanting and needing to know about my health is the one thing that will have saved my life.”

Failure will soon release a box set including their first three albums, the release delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The band was also meant to tour this summer in promotion of their box set, spending three nights in Chicago, Los Angeles and New York to play each album in full, cancelling the shows due to the coronavirus.

Failure’s vinyl box set is currently available for preorder, with no dates for release currently announced. The band’s most recent album was 2018’s In the Future Your Body Will Be the Furthest Thing from Your Mind.

