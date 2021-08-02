Failure, La Dispute, Shai Hulud, Tsunami Bomb and More to Contribute to Upcoming Fugazi Tribute Silence Is A Dangerous Sound

Home News Alison Alber August 2nd, 2021 - 9:36 PM

A major tribute to Fugazi is on it’s way. The album called Silence Is a Dangerous Sound will contain 43 tracks, according to The PRP. The record will be released in October vis Ripcord Records. The full announcement is coming on Friday, August 6th, but it’s already clear that the proceeds of the album will go Tribe Animal Sanctuary Scotland. The record was first announced via the record label’s Instagram. They also announced that fans would be able to pre-order the record on August 6th.

So far, a few contributing bands have been announced, like Failure, La Dispute, Tsunami Bomb, Shai Hulud, This Is Hell, Nathan Gray of Boysetsfire, Zao and more.

Fugazi’s former recording studio, and generally legendary punk studio, Inner Ear Studios, has recently announced that they will be closing up shop October 1st.

At the beginning of 2020, LA-based rock band Failure had to postpone their release of their massive box set, Failure 1992-1996. The set contains the bands three albums, Comfort, Magnified and Fantastic Planet. The fans still got access via a download code, but the set wasn’t released till September 2020. In October the same year, frontman Ken Andrews surprisingly dropped his solo EP What’s Coming.

Tsunami Bomb released their fourth and latest album The Spine That Binds, in 2019. The punk band was formed in 1998, broke up in 2005 and then successfully reunited in 2015. Their new vocalist Kate Jacobi, recently joined force with Oobliette to cover T.S.O.L.’s “Code Blue.” The cover Also featured punk rock supergroup Punk Rock Karaoke.

Hardcore band Shai Huludhave been relatively quite in last year’s, their last album Reach Beyond the Sun was released in 2013. In 2019 the band played on the famous Furnace Fest, which also featured Nathan Gray’s band Boysetsfire.

Photo credit: Marv Watson