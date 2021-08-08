Limp Bizkit and Spiritbox Cancel Remaining Dates on The Limited Last Minute Post Pandemic Popup Party Tour

Home News Skyy Rincon August 8th, 2021 - 12:51 PM

According to Loudwire, American rap rock band Limp Bizkit and Canadian metal band Spiritbox announced August 7th, 2021 that they would be cancelling the rest of their summer tour dates which consisted of 9 shows in 7 states.

The tour was originally slated to take place through the end of August with their last show being at the Palladium in Los Angeles, California on the 24th. Other performances were scheduled in New Jersey, New York, New Hampshire, Virginia, Nebraska, and Texas.

In a Facebook statement, Limp Bizkit cited concerns over the safety of “the band, the crew and most of all the fans” and assured fans that their tickets would be refunded.

The band, originally scheduled to play at the Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, New Jersey, announced the cancellation of the show an hour before they were set to perform.

Fans speculated that the reason for the cancellation was that a band member, possibly guitarist Wes Borland, had contracted COVID-19. This came after a fan claimed to have spoken with frontman Fred Durst about Borland feeling “really sick”. The band denied this claim in a recent Instagram story, citing that Borland is fully vaccinated.

Limp Bizkit recently debuted their new song “Dad Vibes” at Lollapalooza on July 31st which lead to an increase in song sales and streams for the band.

Spiritbox is also set to release their debut album Eternal Blue later this year on September 17th. They shared a song from the album earlier this year entitled “Secret Garden.”