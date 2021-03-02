CMA Fest Cancels 2021 Festival

Home News Tristan Kinnett March 2nd, 2021 - 5:26 PM

The Country Music Association has officially cancelled CMA Fest 2021, according to a statement that they released today, March 2. This will be the second year in a row that they’ve cancelled the CMA Fest due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Looking ahead, the association promises that the 2022 CMA Fest “will be the most epic celebration of country music next summer.”

“After thoughtful deliberation, we are saddened to share that CMA Fest will not take place in 2021,” the Country Music Association stated. “We know our fans near and far have hoped that the festival could safely return this summer, and while we are encouraged to see COVID-19 vaccines becoming more widely available, we still face several challenges that prevent us from bringing our fans around the world the CMA Fest experience they have come to expect. But rest assured, we have already started planning what will be the most EPIC celebration of Country Music next summer. Mark your calendars for CMA Fest June 9-12, 2022!”

The statement continues with some answers to questions that fans who had been planning to go to CMA Fest 2021 might be wondering. Those who had chosen the ‘rollover option’ from their CMA Fest 2020 passes will have their passes honored for CMA Fest 2022. The association also promises that more information (including information about how to request a refund) will be sent via email to anyone who purchased passes through Ticketmaster for the festival. More answers to frequently asked questions have been made available at CMAfest.com.

The Country Music Association concludes the statement, “We appreciate your patience, understanding and ongoing support of CMA Fest and Country Music as we look forward to the days when we can come together again.” They also encourage those who are interested to sign up for CMA Country Connection emails and follow CMA on social media.