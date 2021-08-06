Jeff Tweedy Shares Heartfelt Song For His Wife “In a Sad Kinda Way” On Their 26th Anniversary

Home News Dylan Clark August 6th, 2021 - 8:40 PM

Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy decided to celebrate the 26th anniversary of his marriage to wife Susie Miller in endearing fashion by releasing an unheard demo of a new song called “In a Sad Kinda Way,” which he wrote for her. The song was shared on his recently launched newsletter called Starship Casual.

“In a Sad Kinda Way” is a lo-fi recording, featuring only Tweedy’s voice and his acoustic guitar. The rough nature of the recording juxtaposes Tweedy’s quaint guitar chords, as well as his soft vocal delivery. It is a short, sweet and simple serenade for his wife, lasting only just over two minutes.

Along with the song, Tweedy also shared a photo of himself and his wife along with this message about her: “This is Susie Miller Tweedy (and me). I’m tempted to say that if you aren’t married to her then your wife is a piece of crap. But hearing her voice in my head, I’m thinking better of saying such a thing. See… even without consultation, she’s steering me toward a subtler and kinder way of saying what I want to say. Which all goes to show what a force she’s been in my effort to be a better person. What I really want to say is this… After 26 years of marriage and around 30ish total years of going steady, I still can’t believe my good fortune. Somehow the smartest, coolest, and funniest woman alive thought enough of me to take my hand. I love her more every day and I wouldn’t be here without her. Happy Anniversary Sukierae! OxO”

Tweedy has shared multiple new songs and covers in recent months. In June, he covered Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen’s “Like I Used To” during a livestream. That same month, he also released a new song as his Parks and Recreation character Scott Tanner called “Cold Water,” which featured a sax solo from Duke Silver, another character’s alias from the show. He also shared covers of Roky Erickson’s “For You (I’d Do Anything)” and Japanese Breakfast’s “Kokomo, IN.”

Tweedy’s band Wilco recently announced rescheduled summer 2021 dates for a tour they are co-headlining with Sleater-Kinney. The tour kicked off on Aug 5 in Spokane, WA.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried