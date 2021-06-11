Jeff Tweedy Covers Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen’s “Like I Used To” on At-Home Live Stream

Home News Krista Marple June 11th, 2021 - 8:43 PM

Jeff Tweedy, frontman of Wilco, recently appeared on a livestream performance where he covered Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen’s collaborative track “Like I Used To.” The livestream event was an episode that was a part of his series titled “The Tweedy Show.”

Tweedy’s series has consisted of him covering numerous hits from artists such as Neil Young, Billie Eilish, My Bloody Valentine, John Prine, Mazzy Star and more. “The Tweedy Show” typically features appearances from family and sometimes even friends of the Wilco frontman. For this week’s episode where he covered “Like I Used To,” he was accompanied by his son, Spencer Tweedy, who contributed drums on the rendition.

I cannot believe this is happening ! I am floored beyond belief seeing @JeffTweedy and his son Spencer cover Angel’s and my song “Like I Used To”… Huge hugs to the Tweedy family. Cannot wait to see you live again. X pic.twitter.com/XtMa4hhdVB — Sharon Van Etten (@sharonvanetten) June 11, 2021

The cover of “Like I Used To” holds very true to the original performed by Etten and Olsen. Jeff and Spencer brought their own characteristics to their version of the track while still keeping a lot of its native sound. Etten and Olsen released their collaborative song at the end of May, which was the first time the duo had gotten together to release material and was shared alongside a music video.

All of the members of Wilco got together to perform together for the first time in nearly a year on an episode of Tweedy’s series. Wilco performed their rendition of “Tried So Hard,” originally performed by Gene Clark. Along with that, they performed a cover of “Reincarnation,” originally performed by Roger Miller and several other songs to make up an 11-track setlist.

Tweedy started his series back in July of last year by covering a variety of songs from different artists. His wife, Susie Tweedy, along with his two sons Spencer and Sammy Tweedy were featured on the debut episode.

Photo credit: Alyssa Fried