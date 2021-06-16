Jeff Tweedy Releases New Song as Parks and Recreation Character Scott Tanner “Cold Water” Featuring Sax Solo from Duke Silver

Home News Ellie Lin June 16th, 2021 - 11:41 AM

Jeff Tweedy of the band Wilco released a new song for fans of the sitcom Parks and Recreation on June 16, 2021. The song, “Cold Water,” is part of the upcoming Mouse Rat album, The Awesome Album, out via Dualtone on June 27.

Tweedy played Scott Tanner, the frontman of Land Ho! Land Ho! was a popular band in the fictional town of Pawnee, that characters Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) and Andy Dwyer (Chris Pratt) must reunite. The song “Cold Water” features Tweedy’s iconic vocals, and some twangy acoustic guitars. The song is rather melancholic, advising listeners “You better get ready for things to get heavy/Get ready for the news that you don’t want to hear.” Along with the song, a music video was shared that has several Parks and Recreation staples: Duke Silver’s fedora and sunglasses, waffles, flying breakfast foods.



There are several parts of the release that are sure to please Parks and Recreation fans– for one, “Cold Water” features Duke Silver, the smooth saxophone-playing alter ego of the character Ron Swanson (played by Nick Offerman. Offerman does not play the saxophone on the song “Cold Water”). The song is being promoted by Entertainment 720, a “premier, high-end, all-media entertainment conglomerate” founded by Tom Haverford (Aziz Ansari) and Jean-Ralphio Saperstein (Ben Schwartz).

The Awesome Album is available for pre-order and limited-edition vinyl. To purchase, click here.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried