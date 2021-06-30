Jeff Tweedy Shares Cover of Roky Erickson’s “For You (I’d Do Anything)” from Upcoming Tribute Album

Home News Ellie Lin June 30th, 2021 - 12:36 PM

Jeff Tweedy, frontman of Wilco, released a cover of psychedelic rocker Roky Erickson’s song “For You (I’d Do Anything)” from Tweedy’s upcoming tribute album, May the Circle Remain Unbroken: A Tribute to Roky Erickson due out July 17, 2021.

Tweedy’s cover of the song is polished and complex– the song begins with muted piano plunks and clean guitar chords. The most popular version of “For You (I’d Do Anything) Erickson recorded was with musical artist Okkervil River. Tweedy’s cover most emulates this version, though his leaves out the overtones that add the unique depth to Erickson’s and Okkervil River’s version has.

Erickson passed away in May 2019 at the age of 71. Erickson’s brother, Mikel announced in a Facebook post that his brother had passed and did not cite a cause of death. Erickson is best known for founding the psychedelic rock group 13th Floor Elevators before going solo.

Jeff Tweedy recently released a song for the upcoming Mouse Rat album called “Cold Water,” for fans of the television series Parks and Recreation. He also covered the recent collaboration between Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen “Like I Used To” while on a livestream. Wilco will be going on tour this summer and will co-headline with Sleater-Kinney. They also just announced the return and lineup of their music festival, Sky Blue Sky for January 2022.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried