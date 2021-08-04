Jeff Tweedy Is Getting Into The Substack Game with Starship Casual Newsletter

Home News Gasmyne Cox August 4th, 2021 - 9:07 PM

Today, Jeff Tweedy has announced his new newsletter, Starship Casual on Substack. Starship Casual was started as a way for him to share his best sellers How to Write One Song and Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back) that tell how he made new connections during the pandemic. It shares how Tweedy found himself sharing songs with friends, and the simple joy of making something and exchanging feedback gave them a sense of connection and community.

The Starship Casual will talk about unreleased music, record and book recommendations, thoughts on the process of songwriting, tour stories and more. The first post will be tomorrow, August 5th and Wilco will also be hitting the road too.

To understand what Tweedy is actually doing with Starship Casual is to understand what a newsletter and substack is. A newsletter is just a brief summary of what the speaker is talking about. The newsletter is a way to understand one specific topic. It wouldn’t have any heavy reading on it just a way to stay on track. While a substack is just a platform for where they can send the newsletters like Apotheosis, it’s where people would subscribe to receive their newsletters and stay up to date on anything the creator plans to do.

The Tweedy Show, is an Instagram family live show started by Susie Tweedy that expands on what his books are talking about and is a glimpse into what is to come in the Starship Casual.

Jeff Tweedy shares is thoughts on his upcoming substack newsletter:

“I know I’ve shared a lot — been pretty prolific for a scary long time now. But a couple of things happened this past year (which I’ll get to in a sec) that have me craving a bit more of a direct experience with my collaborators (you). Social media has never quite met these needs for me. Occasionally I’ve dabbled with tweets and whatnot, but I’ve never been able to quite put my finger on the reason for the emptiness I feel trying to engage with all of you while using those formats.

I really want this newsletter to be an extension of that experience, and to put into practice some of the insight I’ve gained about my past attempts to make social media feel worthwhile and honest to me. It’s the community I’ve always missed. ”

Photo credit: Alyssa Fried