Dua Lipa Reacts to DaBaby’s “Horrific” Homophobic Comments at Rolling Loud Miami

Home News Alison Alber July 27th, 2021 - 10:10 PM

Rising pop star Dua Lipa shared her reaction to the homophobic comments by her collaborator DaBaby during his performance at Rolling Loud Miami. according to Stereogum, the british singer took to instagram to express her shock when she learned about the rappers recent rant. She also emphasized her support of the LGBTQ+ community and pleaded to end the stigmatization of HIV/Aids. You can see her full statement below.

Her reaction came after multiple news outlets reported that rapper DaBaby allegedly tried to motivate his concert crowd by saying “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up!” He went on using more homophobic stereotypes.

According to Stereogum the rapper then tried to defend himself and his comments, only to make things even worse. During a series of Instagram stories he said “[My gay fans] don’t got AIDS. My gay fans, they take care of themselves. They ain’t no nasty gay n***as. See what I’m saying? They ain’t no junkies in the street. The hell you talking about, n***as?” He continued to call his gay fans “classy.”

He also took on Twitter to apologize and defend his comments, which went slightly better than his Instagram defense.

Dua Lipa collaborated with the artist on the remix of her hit song “Levitating.” The song is especially popular on the social media app TikTok, where many young people perform short videos to the song. He was also featured in the official video to the track. Ever since the release of the song in 2020, it has continuously stayed in the upper level of the mainstream charts.

Just a day before the start of the music festival Rolling Loud, the video wall that was part of the stage set collapsed. Fortunately nobody got injured during this incident.