Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest Los Angeles Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Deadguy, Converge Playing Jane Doe Set and Cave In Playing Until Your Heart Stops Set

August 2nd, 2021

Metal fans have a new reason to be excited; the Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest just announced their Los Angeles dates. On December 10th and 11th, the City of Angels will get loud and hard thanks to this year’s lineup of the festival. The music fest will feature multiple rarities among the performances. Between September 25-26, the music and beer fest is going to be held in Philadelphia, so east coast fans won’t have to miss out. The LA lineup will feature Converge, Cave In, Deadguy, Hate Eternal, Repulsion, Sacred Reich and more.

The hardcore band Converge will play their landmark album, Jane Doe, in honor of its 20th anniversary in its entirety. This will be a west coast exclusive performance on the first night of the festival, which means the performance will be the only time the band will play Jane Doe in full on the west coast. To close off the festival the next day, the New England metal band Cave In will perform their debut album Until Your Heart Stops for the first time in its entirety.

The firsts don’t stop there; metallic hardcore band Deadguy recently reunited after almost 25 years. The band originally got together in 1994 and released three EPs and one full-length album until they ultimately broke up in 1997. In 1995 the band released their album Fixation on a Coworker. Now that the members are reunited, the band will play their first-ever California show at the music festival.

In other news, Converge will be hitting the stage quite frequently in the upcoming months. They will be playing the Furnace Fest in Birmingham, Alabama, on September 24-26 alongside Cave In. In 2022, Converge will hit the road with metal giants Meshuggah. Converge was part of the massive soundtrack of the game CyperPunk: 2077. The band’s drummer Ben Koller announced last year that the band had a lot of material ready to be recorded.

Cave In is set to release a new album in 2022 after signing with the record label Relapse Records. Cave In and fellow hardcore band Every Time I Die joined forces earlier this year and covered each other during the first episode of the metal-parody talk show Two Minutes to Late Night’s Splitvilles series.