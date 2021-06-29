Meshuggah Announces Winter 2022 Tour Dates with Converge and Torche

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 29th, 2021 - 7:11 PM

Swedish djent pioneers Meshuggah announced United States tour dates for February-March 2022. They’ll be joined by Massachusetts metalcore band Converge and Florida stoner-metal group Torche.

The tour will kick off on February 23 at The Fillmore in Silver Spring, MD, followed by stops at venues such as Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia, PA, Hammerstein Ballroom in New York, NY, The Palladium in Worcester, MA, Stage AE in Pittsburgh, PA, Radius in Chicago, IL, Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, CO, The Warfield Theatre in San Francisco, CA, Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA, Warehouse Live Ballroom in Houston, TX, Hard Rock Live in Orlando, FL and Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA. There will also be a show in Dallas, TX, but the venue won’t be announced until July 12. The full schedule can be found below.

Tickets will officially go on-sale this Friday, July 2 at 10:00 a.m. local time. There will also be a pre-sale on Wednesday, June 30 at the same time.

Meshuggah has been recording their ninth studio album at Sweetspot Studio in Halmstad, Sweden. They also welcomed back their founding guitarist Fredrik Thordendal, who has been a crucial part of their all of their records, but was taking a break from touring following their critically-acclaimed 2016 release The Violent Sleep of Reason. The band hopes the new project will be released sometime late in 2021, and gave an indication of its style by saying, “Of course we have a certain framework that we still wanna sound like Meshuggah, we wanna have that signature sound, we want people to be able to — even if they haven’t heard the song [before] —in the best-case scenario, it’s, like ‘Oh, that’s gotta be Meshuggah,’ even if it’s a brand new thing. So hopefully that’s something we’re aiming at.”

According to drummer Ben Koller, Converge reportedly have material ready to record, but it’s another matter arranging their busy lineup to record it, especially with COVID-19 affecting things. In an interview with mxdwn, frontman Jacob Bannon stated, “We have a lot of things going on with all the bands right now. There are a variety of projects with various forms of, I won’t call it completion, but I’ll say there’s a variety of things being worked on at the moment. The pandemic slowed things down in terms of touring and in terms of us being able to be in the studio together. So it created a variety of logistical challenges which has not necessarily postponed anything; it just made things take a little bit longer in terms of getting to the end result for all the bands. But yeah there is stuff happening for everybody right now.”

Their last releases were a 2017 full-length titled The Dusk in Us and a 2018 EP called Beautiful Ruin. However, they recently contributed to the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack as well. Before they hit the road with Meshuggah next year, they have plans for some 2021 appearances at festivals including Furnace Fest and Decibel Metal & Beer Fest Philadelphia.

Like the other two bands, Torche have also indicated that they’re working on new music. Their last full-length was 2019’s Admission.

Meshuggah Winter 2022 Tour Dates:

2/23/2022 – The Fillmore – Silver Spring, MD

2/24/2022 – Franklin Music Hall – Philadelphia, PA

2/25/2022 – Hammerstein Ballroom – New York, NY

2/26/2022 – The Palladium – Worcester, MA

2/28/2022 – Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA

3/01/2022 – Express Live – Columbus, OH

3/02/2022 – Agora Theatre – Cleveland, OH

3/03/2022 – Royal Oak Music Theatre – Royal Oak, MI

3/05/2022 – Myth – Minneapolis, MN

3/06/2022 – Radius – Chicago, IL

3/08/2022 – Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO

3/10/2022 – The Warfield Theatre – San Francisco, CA

3/11/2022 – Riverside Municipal Auditorium – Riverside, CA

3/12/2022 – The Marquee – Tempe, AZ

3/13/2022 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA

3/16/2022 – TBA – Dallas, TX

3/17/2022 – Warehouse Live Ballroom – Houston, TX

3/19/2022 – Hard Rock Live – Orlando, FL

3/20/2022 – Buckhead Theatre – Atlanta, GA