Cave In Sign to Relapse Records and Have New a New Album Coming in 2022

Cave In has signed to Relapse Records and will release a new full-length album in 2022. “Cave In and Relapse have been on each other’s radar since the early days, when we’d visit Philly on a regular basis to play shows,” the band stated in a press release. “They’ve witnessed our wild trajectory as a band firsthand, and having that historical connection with such a powerfully eclectic label is really something special. Massive thanks to everyone at Relapse for honoring our catalog, while fueling the incentive to create new music and continue onward.”

In celebration, the band re-released their digital catalog of studio albums, compilations and various live/demo material, including Until Your Heart Stops, Jupiter, Tides of Tomorrow, White Silence and Anomalies to name a few. The band will also be playing two headlining shows at Brooklyn’s iconic Saint Vitus Bar on Wednesday, December 1 and Thursday, December 2.

Earlier this year, they had joined the band Every Time I Die on the first episode of the Splitsville series where each band covered each other’s songs. Converge’s Kurt Ballou recently played an April Fool’s Day joke on fans after posting to his Instagram account stating that a once lost version of Cave In’s Jupiter, which featured no clean vocals had been discovered.