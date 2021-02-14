Sepultura Postpone 2021 North American Tour Dates With Sacred Reich, Crowbar And Art Of Shock Due To COVID-19 Concerns

Home News Caroline Fisher February 14th, 2021 - 7:56 PM

According to THEPRP, Brazillian heavy metal band, Sepultura, have announced that their North American tour has been postponed yet again due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The band was set to perform alongside other metal acts like Sacred Reich, Crowbar and Art of Shock. This is not the first time this lineup has had to postpone the tour, as the tour had been previously postponed in 2020 due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. This second shot at the tour was intended to take place in March and April of 2021.

This announcement does not come as a surprise, however, as countless other shows and festivals have been either postponed or cancelled altogether due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Most recently, Bauhaus rescheduled their Mexico and London tour dates, Coachella cancelled their April 2021 festival dates, and Hangout Music Festival has postponed their 2021 festival dates, all based on safety concerns surrounding the current COVID-19 Pandemic.

Although somewhat expected, the news still comes as a disappointment to Sepultura fans in North America, as the band has recently put out socially-distanced live performances in November, collaborated with the supergroup Beloved Ghouls in October and raised awareness for climate change in their music video for the song “Guardians Of Earth” in September of 2020. Sepultura said in a brief statement, “Sepulnation, unfortunately we need to postpone Quadra’s North American tour. New dates will be announced soon, stay tuned!”

The bands’ 2021 North American tour included dates at House of Blues Chicago, Pittsburgh’s Rex Theatre, Culture Room in Ft Lauderdale and several more dates in the U.S and Canada. Currently, the most recent upcoming tour dates featured on Sepultura’s website include dates in Europe and South America beginning in June of 2021.

It has also recently been revealed that Sepultura is to be a part of DC Comics’ Dark Nights: Death Metal series at some point in 2021, a series that integrates iconic real-world heavy metal bands into DC comic books and allows the artists to be featured via artistic rendering on the covers of the comics. The first issue of this series is to be released in March of 2021, and the remaining issues will roll out throughout 2021.