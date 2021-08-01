The Bronx Burn It Down in Lively New Single “Mexican Summer”

Home News Aaron Grech August 1st, 2021 - 1:33 AM

Los Angeles based rock band The Bronx has released a new single “Mexican Summer,” which will be featured on their upcoming studio album Bronx VI. Inspired by the band’s musical off=shoot, Mariachi el Bronx, “Mexican Summer” is an electrifying single with Latin-inspired choruses and a heavy, anthemic punk chorus.

“Musically and lyrically, ‘Mexican Summer’ is the most The Bronx has ever directly influenced by Mariachi el Bronx,” the band’s Matt Caughthran. explained in a press release “The feel and groove of the song speak to you in rhythm, as the story of one man’s paradise lost burns violently into the night.”

Originally formed in 2003, The Bronx came out of the Los Angeles punk scene, where they garnered attention for their hard hitting style and raw tone. Their off-shoot project, Mariachi El Bronx, would first appear on the 2009 studio album of the same name. The group will be touring alongside Rancid and Dropkick Murphys from August to October.

The Bronx’s previous release Dead Tracks, Vol.1 & Vol.2 came out in 2019, which was swiftly followed by the Mariachi El Bronx record Música Muerta Vol. 1 & 2 in 2020. The group played the music of both projects during an October live stream called Halloween Dead.

Earlier this year, The Bronx released the singles “Watering the Well,” “White Shadow,” “Superbloom” and “Curb Feelers.” Their upcoming studio album, the aforementioned Bronx VI, was produced by Joe Baressi, who has also worked with Tool, Melvins and Bad Religion. The album will also hold limited edition vinyl variants in orange, black and blue.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela