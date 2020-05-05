Mariachi El Bronx Celebrates Cinco De Mayo with Release of Double Album Música Muerta Vol. 1 & 2 Featuring Unreleased Demos, Covers and More

Home News Drew Feinerman May 5th, 2020 - 12:18 PM

Mariachi El Bronx, the mariachi-style second identity to Los Angeles punk rock band The Bronx, celebrated Cinco De Mayo today with the release of a brand new double album, Música Muerta Volumes 1 & 2. The new double album is a collection of unreleased demos, covers, b-sides, live performances, and otherwise previously unheard songs from the band.

The lead single from the albums, “Loteria,” was released along with a video. The song is a masterful blend of traditional Mexican mariachi style instrumentation and harmonies, with a modern punk rock style vocal delivery. Aside from the raw vocals, the strumming of the acoustic guitars, syncopated rhythmic figures from the bongos and congas, the blaring trumpets, and even the harmonies of the vocals themselves, all revolve around the mariachi style. The blending of the two styles is truly unique, and this song shows how two genres with seemingly nothing in common can be blended to create something new entirely.

The Bronx first experimented with traditional Mexican folk music at the end of the 2000’s when the band was tasked with creating an acoustic set for a television performance. The band’s combined love for the Mexican folk genre resulted in Mariachi El Bronx (I) in Setpember of 2009. Since then, the band released their second and third self titled albums in 2011 and 2014, respectively, both to widespread praise from critics and fans alike.

This double album is the band’s first work since 2014, and is the most experimental, playing with elements of pop with their traditional mariachi style. The covers in the albums come from various artists, ranging from Prince and Bob Dylan to The Byrds and Roy Orbison.

Check out the album art and track list for Mariachi El Bronx’s Música Muerta Vol. 1 & 2 below:

Música Muerta Vol. 1 track listing:

Side A

Loteria

Hail Mary

Aqua Something You Know Whatever (theme)

Mistress Misery

All Eyes

Leche

Side B

Lady Rosales

Norteño Lights (Featuring Matt Hensley)

Little Boxes (Weeds Theme)

Wild And Free

If Ever

Friends Can Make You Smile (Yo Gabba Gabba!)

Thank You and Goodnight

Música Muerta Vol. 2 track listing:

Side A

I Would Die 4 You (Prince)

Cell Mates (BBC Live)

Wildfires (Demo)

Love Sick (Bob Dylan)

Spread Thin (Demo)

Workhorse (Demo)

Side B

Not Anymore (Dead Boys)

My Brother The Gun (Demo)

Dirty Leaves

Only The Lonely (Roy Orbison)

Saint Christopher

The Christian Life (The Byrds)

Photo Credit: Owen Ela