The Bronx Share Raging New Punk Song “Superbloom”

Los Angeles punk band The Bronx shared a new song titled “Superbloom” via Juxtapoz. It’s the second single from their upcoming album Bronx VI.

It’s a melodic track with a memorable guitar riff from Joby Ford and an interesting drum pattern from Jorma Vik, with the snare falling on the third beat of each measure. Bassist Brad Magers is the one who takes charge of the rhythm and adds some punch to the song’s low-end. Frontman Matt Caughthran’s shouted vocals celebrate his past relationship with a woman who he now considers to be an old friend, as he begins, “I followed her into the hills/Of lovers past/We lost our heads/But our hearts were still attached.”

“‘Superbloom’ is a sonic search for deeper meaning,” Caughthran told Juxtapoz. “Musically, the song originated from our bass player Brad Magers, his first official offering on a Bronx Record. The chorus was co-written with Joby Ford, so there is a very unique push/pull that takes place for the first time in Bronx history. Lyrically, the song is about a day I spent lost in the California wildflowers with an old friend. Reflecting on the past in a somewhat desperate attempt to make sense of the present. A very inspired song and one of my favorites on the record.”

As was the case for The Bronx’s previous single, “White Shadow,” the band took special care to pick out the artist behind the track’s cover artwork. That art was done by Jeremy Dean, this artwork was done by DabsMyla, a husband/wife design duo known for their artistic references to the mid-20th century.

DabsMyla state, “We were introduced to The Bronx years ago when we were living in Australia. Our friend we were painting graffiti with had the first Bronx album playing in his car while we were driving to the spot and from that point on we were both hooked. Being fans and getting to create artwork for the ‘Superbloom’ single has been an honor!”

Bronx VI is currently available for pre-order here, on CD and several variations on their official orange vinyl version and several merch bundle options. Certain products are dependent on country or website-exclusive.

Like the album’s title suggests, it’s the band’s sixth album. Their first three albums between 2003-2008 were self-titled before they decided it would be cool to give the fourth one the Chinese character for ‘four’ as its name, 四. Their previous album was simply titled V, and released in 2017. Members of the group including Caughthran and Ford have also been releasing albums as Mariachi El Bronx since 2009, including the two new volumes which came out in 2020.

