The Bronx Release Energetic New Single “Watering The Well”

SoCal band The Bronx has released their latest single “Watering The Well,” which is a part of their upcoming LP Bronx VI, set to be released on August 27 via Cooking Vinyl. The new song is classic energetic punk rock with electrifying electric guitar playing and heavy drums. Check out the fun track below.

In celebration of the new single, the band has partnered with San Diego’s Fall Brewing Company and has created a limited-edition beer of the same name (“Watering The Well”), which will be released on May 29. The band will appear at the brewery with exclusive posters, rare and out-of-print vinyl (including the sold out “Watering The Well” 7-inch) and a commemorative t-shirt.

The track serves as the follow-up to previously released singles “Superbloom” and “White Shadow,” which both will be featured on the new album as well. Along with the song and beer, the band will be playing two festivals in the US including Chicago’s Riot Fest and Las Vegas’ Punk Rock Bowling this September. They will then be heading overseas at the top of next year, starting January 27 in Brighton, UK. See the list of tour dates below.

The Bronx 2021 Tour Dates:

09/18/21 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest

09/25/21 – Las Vegas, NV – Punk Rock Bowling

01/27/22 – Brighton, UK – Chalk

01/28/22 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City

01/29/22 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz

01/30/22 – Liverpool, UK – Invisible Wind Factory

02/01/22 – Glasglow, UK – SWG3 Galvanisers

02/02/22 – Newcastle, UK – Boiler Shop

02/03/22 – Leeds, UK – Stylus

02/04/22 – Bristol, UK – SWX

02/05/22 – London, UK- Roundhouse

Photo Credit: Owen Ela