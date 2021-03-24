The Bronx Announces New Album Bronx VI for August 2021 Release and Shares New Song “White Shadow”

Home News Ariel King March 24th, 2021 - 11:48 AM

The Bronx has announced their return with a new album, Bronx VI, which will be released on August 27 via Cooking Vinyl. Alongside the album announcement, the band has shared their new single, “White Shadow.”

“I’m excited,” guitarist Joby Ford said in a press statement. “From day one we really decided that we wanted to make a record that went in different directions and places. The thing I like a lot about it is that everybody contributed songs. It’s not just Joby J. Ford guitars with Matt singing over it. I loved listening to what other people wrote, and I think those differences and nuances really come through.”

“White Shadow,” which is described by singer Matt Caughthran as “a song about spiraling,” begins with a winding engine and whining guitars. Caugthran’s rough vocals then begin to shout, the energetic track highlighting The Bronx’s classic rhythms and high energy. “Put me out of my misery/Twist and shout,” they scream as the guitar begins wailing.

“We’ve known each other for a long time,” Caughthran said in a press statement. “And we’re such good friends and we’re so tight creatively, but we’re still learning stuff about each other, especially when it comes to the process of creating an album. Brad and Ken are just coming out as songwriters and we’re learning to write songs as a group around ideas they bring to the table. This is a really important record for us growth-wise because it kicked down a lot of doors that needed to be kicked down. I feel like now going forward the sky is the limit.”

The album was produced by Joe Baressi, who also worked with Tool, Melvins and Bad Religion. The Bronx explained that they had been wanting to do a record with Baressi since 2005, with their schedules finally aligning this past year. The record is currently available for pre-order, and limited edition vinyl variants in orange, black and blue will be sold. Each track will also be available as a limited-edition 7”, with 600 records available.

The Bronx and their alter-ego, Mariachi El Bronx, performed together last October for their Halloween Dead livestream. Both bands have nearly the same lineup, however have different sounds for their releases. The Bronx’s last album, V, had been released in 2017, while Mariachi El Bronx re-released their first three albums in celebration of Record Store Day that same year. Mariachi El Bronx also had a special release in 2020 to celebrate Cinco De Mayo, sharing Música Muerta Vol. 1 & 2.

Bronx VI tracklist:

1. White Shadow

2. Superbloom

3. Watering The Well

4. Curb Feelers

5. Peace Pipe

6. High Five

7. Mexican Summer

8. New Lows

9. Breaking News

10. Jack of All Trades

11. Participation Trophy

Photo credit: Owen Ela