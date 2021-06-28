The Bronx Rock Out in a Garage in New Video for “Curb Feelers”

Home News Ellie Lin June 28th, 2021 - 5:07 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

American punk rock band The Bronx have shared a new video for their song “Curb Feelers.” The song and video were released ahead of their upcoming album, The Bronx VI. The Bronx VI is due out Aug. 27, 2021 via Cooking Vinyl.

The song starts fast and heavy, with a dry, shouting melody from singer Matt Caughthran. The song features some powerful and fun guitar licks from Joby Ford and Ken Home, and each line is punctuated with a marked (and fast) silence from drummer Joey Castillo.

The video was directed by Estevan Oriol and features the band playing “Curb Feelers” inside of a motorcycle shop, dressed in mechanics shirts. The video begins with singer Caughtran’s head being squeezed between a clamp. Between shots of them playing the song is clips of individuals riding motorcycles, fixing motorcycles and posing for photos on motorcycles– including the ending shot which shows the band posing for a black and white photo in front of a tapestry with their name on it.

In addition to “Curb Feelers,” The Bronx has released several other songs ahead of their album including “White Shadow,” “Superbloom” and “Watering the Well. ”It was recently announced that The Bronx will join Dropkick Murphys and Rancid on tour in fall 2021.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela