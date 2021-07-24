Jonathan Davis of Korn Shares Broody Reimagining of Pet Shop Boys’ “It’s A Sin”

Home News Aswath Viswanathan July 24th, 2021 - 4:58 PM

Korn singer Jonathan Davis has shared a dark, broody cover of Pet Shop Boys’ hit song, “It’s A Sin.” According to Blabbermouth, the track appears on the soundtrack of Season 1 of the popular TV series “Paradise City” via Sumerian Records. “Paradise City” was released in March on Amazon Prime and became the most popular show on the platform.

The original track by Pet Shop Boys was released in 1987 and sounds very much of the time. With large, upbeat drums, synths, orchestral instruments and percussive hits, the original “It’s A Sin” sounds like it was meant to dance to. Jonathan Davis’ cover does exactly the opposite. Davis darkens the tone of the entire song by lowering the pitch, slowing down the drum pattern and making his vocals sound intimate, vulnerable and angry all at the same time. The instrumentation is also different from the original, as Davis constructs a more guitar and piano heavy song, whereas Pet Shop Boys went for a more anthemic sound with their synths.

In 2020, Korn were forced to cancel their co-headlining tour with Faith No More due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However in 2021, they will be joined by Staind for their co-headlining tour, along with ‘68 and Fire From The Gods as supporting acts. Along with their Summer 2021 tour, Korn will be performing at Louder Than Life in Louisville and at the Banc of California Stadium with System of a Down. Unfortunately, Korn’s leading bassist, Fieldy, will not be accompanying them on their Summer 2021 tour with Staind due to “personal issues.” Instead, the band has replaced him for the tour with Suicidal Tendencies’ bassist Ra Diaz. Diaz had his first performance with the band on July 16 in Grand Rapids, MI.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz