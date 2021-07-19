Watch Suicidal Tendencies Bassist Ra Diaz Play First Show with Korn

Home News Alison Alber July 19th, 2021 - 5:01 PM

In June, longtime Korn bassist Fieldy announced he is taking a hiatus from the band due to personal issues. This announcement meant he wouldn’t be part of the current Korn tour. In 2017, the bassist announced his first break from the band and was later replaced by Metallica bassists Robert Trujillo’s teenage son Tye for their tour. This time, the band replaced him by Suicidal Tendencies’ bassist Ra Diaz.

On July 16th, the band had their first performance with Diaz, according to PRP. The gig was part of the Upheaval Festival at Bellknap Park in Grand Rapids, MI.

Diaz has been part of multiple projects currently. For Record Store Day, he released a Rush cover EP that he recorded during the pandemic with Charlie Benante, Brandon Yeagley and Alex Skolnick. Diaz also took part in another of Benante’s projects, their cover album Silver Linings. The record is also done fully remotely during the pandemic in 2020. It was released in May 2021. The album features covers of “Rhiannon” by Fleetwood Mac, “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish and others.

Diaz also covered Captain Beyond’s “I Can’t Feel Nothing” along with Marty Friedman, Red Fand and Revocation.

Korn released their last full-length album in 2019, The Nothing, but since have announced that they have finished writing a new album. When the album will be recorded and if Fieldy will be part of it is not known yet.