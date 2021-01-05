Westside Gunn Shares Hard-Hitting New Track “The Hurt Business” Featuring Smoke DZA and Wale

Home News Aaron Grech January 5th, 2021 - 10:55 PM

Rapper Westside Gunn has released a new track called “The Hurt Business” featuring Smoke DZA and Wale, which will be included on the soundtrack for the AK Reed directed Conflicted, out January 15. This soundtrack is set to feature Dave East, Lloyd Banks, Armani Caesar, Body James, Flee Lord, ElCamino, Eto and Ransom. Westside Gunn will also make an appearance in the upcoming film.

“Hurt Business” is a blend between old school New York hip hop and modern drill, with adlibs resembling gun sounds and Westside Gunn’s high pitched aggressive rap delivery. Westside Gunn’s flow and hooks are reminiscent of New York icons such as Big L and Mobb Deep, which is amplified by its hard core hip hop beat reminiscent of that era.

Conflicted takes place in Buffalo, New York the hometown of Westside Gunn and his cousin Benny the Butcher, who stars in the film. Benny the Butcher portrays a Buffalo gangster who is newly released from prison and trying to get on the right track, but stumbles when he runs into past demons.

Westside Gunn collaborated with the late MF DOOM for the record WestSide DOOM, which was released via Griselda Records back in 2017. Backed by songs such as “Gorilla Monsoon,” and production from The Alchemist, the tracks from WestSideDOOM combined each rapper’s raw lyrical talent and energy from two different sides of New York. Although this record only featured one other song “Stings” alongside acapella and beat cuts from both tracks, the dynamic energy between MF DOOM and Westside Gunn.