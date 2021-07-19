Mark Hoppus Says “The Chemo is Working!” in Latest Cancer Update

Home News Alison Alber July 19th, 2021 - 4:23 PM

Blink-182 frontman Mark Hoppus shared some positive news from his ongoing battle with cancer. In a recent post, the singer announced that his chemo treatment is working. After first announcing his cancer diagnosis last month, the bassist shared as much information as possible with his fans.

In his post, the singer explains that the chemo is working, but it is still taking a toll on him. The treatment is still not completed and it will take another couple of months before it is finished. The singer also thanks to his fans and others for continuing to supporting him. Hoppus updated his fans throughout the journey and also shared his feelings about the test to see if the chemo is working.



His Twitch channel, which started during the Pandemic and his obsession with Animal Crossing, has long developed into a place where fans can ask Hoppus their most burning questions. Hoppus switched from playing Animal Crossing to doing the New York Times crossword puzzle or building the Lego Haunted House. In a recent twitch stream, the artist said he has stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Hoppus’ mother had the same cancer before and beat it.

In June, the singer shared an Instagram story of himself while making a comment about cancer. Hoppus then deleted the story shortly after, but the fans were already searching for answers online. He then released a short statement confirming his cancer diagnosis. Since then, fans and fellow musicians, including ex-blink-182 member Tom DeLonge, came together to wish Hoppus a speedy recovery.

In more general blink-182 news, Travis Barker keeps sharing photos of his new relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, getting the fans to speculate about an engagement. The drummer is also frequently involved with multiple pop-punk and hip-hop artists. He just released a song with K.Flay. Former member Tom DeLonge is set to release a new album, Lifeforms with his band Angels and Airwaves, in September.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson